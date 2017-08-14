Tim Tebow's helmet flies off after getting hit by pitch

St. Lucie Mets left fielder Tim Tebow (15) walks back to the dugout after being stranded on second base in the fifth inning against the Tampa Yankees at First Data Field on Aug. 3, 2017. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. – St. Lucie Mets leftfielder Tim Tebow got hit by a pitch in the back of his helmet during Saturday night’s game against the Tampa Yankees.

Tebow walked to first base under his own power and stayed in the game. He wound up scoring from first base on an RBI double.

@espn tim tebow was just hit in the head pic.twitter.com/49bsyFbsBM — john (@johnramos0423) August 13, 2017

Tim Tebow's next book should be called 'how to shrug off getting hit in the head with a fastball like it's nothing' pic.twitter.com/2BkCL4yLCm — Noncoverage Sports (@noncoverage) August 13, 2017

The Yankees beat the Mets 5-1. Some 7,157 fans attended Saturday’s game at Steinbrenner Field.

Tebow is hitting .238 with a .305 on-base percentage for the Mets.

The Mets and Tebow have four games in Clearwater from Monday through Thursday.

Tebow celebrates his 30th birthday on Monday.

