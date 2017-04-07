Ball sticks to catcher's chest protector in Cardinals game

Yadier Molina looks on after the ball got stuck to his chest protector allowing Matt Szczur of the Chicago Cubs to advance to first after a swinging third strike during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium in St Louis(Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

The Cardinals lost to the Cubs on Thursday, but fans and players on both teams had something to smile about in the seventh inning.

On a third strike pitch to Cubs pinch-hitter Matt Szczur, Brett Cecil bounced a curveball that was blocked by Yadier Molina. The Cardinals catcher stood up and scanned the area around him for the ball, but couldn't find it.

Szczur reached first base before Molina could locate the ball, which was stuck on his chest protector.

“I don’t know what happened there,” said Manager Mike Matheny afterwards. “I have no idea. Have never seen it.”

Due to the cooler weather, the suggestion of pine tar or resin to help with Cecil’s grip was raised. It did not provide any additional information.

“I have no idea what happened there — that’s all I can tell you,” reiterated Matheny.

“I don’t know,” echoed Yadier Molina. “I dropped the ball and the ball stuck to my chest, I don’t know.”

Molina took exception when asked if he puts anything on his chest protector or if the ball could’ve stuck in a wedge.

“Do I put anything on my chest protector to stick?” he asked. “That’s a dumb question.”

An explanation will have to wait from Brett Cecil, he had already left the clubhouse when media entered following Matheny’s press conference.

Once Szczur reached on what was scored as a wild pitch, the Cardinals lost their grip on this game.

After a walk, Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, three-run homer. The Cubs added another run later in the inning against Cecil (0-1).

The World Series champions won two in a row after losing to the Cards on opening night.

John Lackey (1-0) threw six solid innings against his former team and new Cubs closer Wade Davis got his second save.

Addison Russell drove in a pair of runs on groundouts for Chicago.

St. Louis starter Lance Lynn went 5 1-3 innings in his first appearance since Oct. 2, 2015. The right-hander, who'd been out since having Tommy John surgery, gave up two runs and five hits.

Brian Stull and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

