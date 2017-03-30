Bee-ball: Players hit the deck as swarm invades spring training game

(Photo: Fox Sports San Diego)

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Players from the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies hit the deck when a swarm of bee infiltrated the Peoria Sports Complex on Thursday.

It happened in the top of the ninth inning.

The huge swarm of bees flew onto the field and so the players went to the ground and hoped they didn't get stung, as shown on MLB.com video

The Peoria Fire Department said crews on scene didn't treat anyone for a bee sting.

A fan posted a picture on Instagram of dozens of bees on a microphone near the Padres dugout.

The bees didn't have any other impact on the game.

The Rockies beat the Padres, 10-5.

