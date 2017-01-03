Bills fan makes epic beer save on ice

The 2016 Buffalo Bills season is in the books, but for those who have been following the infamous parking lot antics that take place outside of New Era Field, you know the year isn’t truly over until a fan does something completely idiotic.

In what is hopefully the last embarrassing video of a Buffalo fan in a parking lot until next season, we see a fan decked out in a makeshift Bills helmet on with a beer in one hand. This guy’s ready for action.

Buffalo’s passing game struggled all season after the injury bug struck, but it seems like this unlucky fellow just doesn’t have what it takes to perform at the highest level.

Our beloved hero raises his beer can, signaling for a pass, but before the ball is even thrown, he slips on the icy surface before taking a nasty spill, falling on his rear end.

Best catch of the year goes to...Bills Mafia pic.twitter.com/L0DQ0ORZXQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 3, 2017

In true Buffalo fashion, the fan brushed off the stinger and chugged his beer, proving that he was ready to get back in the game.

Never change, Bills fans.