Blue Jays pitcher hit in head by line drive in Lakeland

Blue Jays pitcher T.J. House gives a thumbs up as he is taken off the field. (Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA Today)

LAKELAND -- Toronto Blue Jays reliever T. J. House was struck by a line drive in the ninth inning of an exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers and taken to an area hospital – although he was conscious and gave a thumbs-up sign as emergency workers loaded him into an ambulance.

House, 27, was on the ground for more than 10 minutes after a line drive from Tigers batter John Hicks struck him in the head; it ricocheted high into the air and was caught for an out. The Grapefruit League game was halted after the incident and the Blue Jays declared 6-2 winners.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons told reporters after the game that House was conscious and talking after the incident and “indicated he could feel everything.”

"I don't want to go into all the specifics,” Gibbons said, according to Sportsnet. “He took a good shot. They took him away. He's talking and moving."

House appeared in 27 games over the past three seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays in December.





Tigers manager Brad Ausmus says TJ House was "bleeding quite a bit. There was blood on his face, blood in his glove, everything." — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 10, 2017

Horrifying scene on the field here in Lakeland. Hopefully House stayed down that long because he was told to. Thumbs up was a huge relief. — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) March 10, 2017

USA Today