Bolts' Stamkos named NHL All-Star captain

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Lightning Center Steven Stamkos was named captain of the Atlantic Division team for the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday.
Stamkos, who is also captain of the league leading Bolts, is making his fifth all-star game appearance, passing Vincent Lecavalier for the second most appearances in franchise history.
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan), Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (Central) and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Pacific), were named the other team captains.
The all-star game will consist of a 3-on-3 tournament with three 20-minute games. Sar players from each division will make up the four all-star teams. Each team will consist of 11 players from each division: six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders.
The remaining players will be determined by the National Hockey League Hockey Operations Department and announced on Jan. 10.
The all-star game will take place at Ameile Arena on Jan. 28.
