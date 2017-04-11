Borussia Dortmund player injured in explosion near team bus

Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra speaks during a press conference at the Santiago Berbabeu stadium in Madrid on December 6, 2016, on the eve of the UEFA Champions league football match Real Madrid CF vs Borussia Dortmund. (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)

DORTMIND, Germany - The Associated Press is reporting that a soccer player was injured after three explosions occurred near the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

The BBC News said that Dortmund's Marc Bartra was,injured and was taken to the hospital. The team said on its Twitter account that other players are safe.

According to the AP, today's scheduled Champion's League match between Monaco and Borussia Dortmund has been postponed until Wednesday.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV