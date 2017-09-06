Buccaneers-Dolphins opener postponed to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma

The Buccaneers-Dolphins season opener in Miami will be shifted to Nov. 19, when the two share a common bye week, due to the threat of Hurricane Irma, the NFL announced Wednesday.

"The NFL announced yesterday that in the interest of public safety in light of the continuing state of emergency, the league, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, would not play an NFL game in South Florida this week," the NFL said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the impacted area."

The NFL had discussed the idea of moving Sunday's game to a neutral site, with New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia as the primary options, but decided against playing the game.

Week 11 was previously an open date for both clubs, which now means the teams will play 16-consecutive weeks of football, but player, team and family safety was paramount here for the NFL with the Category 5 storm bearing down on Florida.

The Buccaneers will now open their season Sept. 10 at Raymond James Stadium against the Chicago Bears.

© 2017 WTSP-TV