TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are to end their losing streak over the next couple weeks, they’ll need to do it without Jameis Winston.
Bucs Coach Dirk Koetter confirmed he’s shutting down Winston for the next couple weeks, and said Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Sunday agains the Jets.
Winston is dealing with a shoulder injury. He didn’t play in the second half of the team’s 30-10 loss to the New York Jets.
