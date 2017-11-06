Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes as Tampa Bay won 31-24 over the Atlanta Falcons in September. USA TODAY photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are to end their losing streak over the next couple weeks, they’ll need to do it without Jameis Winston.

Bucs Coach Dirk Koetter confirmed he’s shutting down Winston for the next couple weeks, and said Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Sunday agains the Jets.

Winston is dealing with a shoulder injury. He didn’t play in the second half of the team’s 30-10 loss to the New York Jets.

