Bucs sign defensive coordinator Mike Smith to extension

Mike Smith isn't going anywhere.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed their defensive coordinator to a contract extension, and Smith has withdrawn his name from consideration for any head coaching jobs. The team confirmed the news on its twitter account Thursday night.

Smith, who helped lead the Bucs renaissance on defense, was in the running for the Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers head coach openings, even interviewing in San Diego, but decided to stay in Tampa.

Retaining, and ultimately re-upping, Smith is a big win for the Bucs defense. Having consistency on the staff is critical for a young team, and the 57-year old was a calming influence during the course of an up-and-down 2016 season.

The Bucs had arguably the best defense in the NFL during the second half of the season, giving up 17 points per game, fourth-best in the league.

