Events surrounding college football championship game at Raymond James

Photo provided by City of Tampa

Playoff Fan Central

Head down to the Tampa Convention Center for three days of college football fanaticism! On Friday (3-8pm), Saturday (Noon-8pm) and Sunday (Noon-8pm), the Playoff Fan Central will be open to fans, and part of the championship experience. There will be bands, cheerleaders, mascots and more. Plus, interactive games, celebrity appearances, youth sports clinics and much more!

Get tickets!

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!

Get ready for a free three-day music festival that will take place at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Eric Paslay will perform Friday, Jan. 6, along with The Shadowboxers and Clare Dunn. Flo Rida will headline Saturday, Jan. 7, with an additional performance by Cold War Kids. Jay Pharoah will serve as a special guest host Sunday, Jan. 8, with Usher taking center stage as the headline act. Additional Sunday performances include Gavin DeGraw and Jamie N Commons.

January 6:

· Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

· Interactive activities

· Social media contests

· Chick-Fil-A promotions and free samples

· Chance to win cash prizes

· National recording artists starting at 6:00 p.m.

o The show starts with the Shadowboxers

o Followed by Clare Dunn

o The show will be headlined by Eric Paslay

· Fireworks show at 11:00 p.m.

January 7:

· Gates open at

· noon

· Local recording artists

o Southern Train

o Save the Radio

· Interactive activities

· Social media contests

· Special guest appearance by Larry Culpepper

· Chick-Fil-A promotions and free samples

· Chance to win cash prizes

· ESPN Talent appearances / ESPN Broadcast set

· National recording artists starting at 6:00 p.m.

o The show starts with the Cold War Kids

o Followed by Rachel Platten

o The show will be headlined by Flo Rida

· Fireworks show at 11:00 p.m.

January 8:

· Gates open at noon

· Local recording artists

o Trigger City Trio

o Soul Circus Cowboys

· Interactive activities

· ESPN Talent appearances / ESPN Broadcast set

· Social media contests

· Special guest appearance by Larry Culpepper

· Chance to win cash prizes

· Pep rallies from each participating band

· National recording artists starting at 6:00 p.m.

o The show starts with the Jamie N Commons

o Followed by Gavin Degraw

o The show will be headlined by Usher

· SportsCenter Live Broadcast

· Gates closed at 11:00 p.m.

The Extra Yard 5K

Lace ‘em up and get ready for Sunday, Jan. 8, for a run that will benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. The event will begin at 8 a.m.

Sign up!

Taste of the Championship

The Taste of the Championship scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 (7-10 p.m.) at the Florida Aquarium. Ticket holders will experience an exclusive night of great food and entertainment featuring some of the most exclusive chefs in Tampa and some of college football’s greatest legends. Proceeds from the elegant event benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Get tickets!

To learn more about the ancillary events in connection with the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship visit www.collegefootballplayoff.com.

(© 2017 WTSP)