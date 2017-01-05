Bowden disagrees with criticism over earrings remark

“I was kidding about that. And I made a statement, ‘Thank goodness for these sweet mothers.’ And I said I was just kidding, but they leave all that part out,” said former FSU coach Boby Bowden. Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images (Photo: Doug Benc, 2010 Getty Images)

It was intended as a joke.

Even after Bobby Bowden made his media rounds at ESPN Wednesday and was headed for an airline flight from Connecticut to Florida, the former Florida State football coach disagreed with the criticism generated by his comments earlier in the day, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Bowden, disparaged on social media, said people didn’t understand the context when he talked about boys without fathers wear earrings like their mommas.

“They never finish what you say,” Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I was kidding about that. And I made a statement, ‘Thank goodness for these sweet mothers.’ And I said I was just kidding, but they leave all that part out.”

Oh boy. Bobby Bowden on players not having dads. "They wanna grow up to be men, like their momma. That's why they wear earrings." pic.twitter.com/iBhUueqEqw — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 4, 2017

Bowden, 87, was at ESPN Wednesday to promote “The Bowden Dynasty,” a documentary that is scheduled to premiere on Sunday night in St. Petersburg.

When appearing on ESPN’s “Mike & Mike,” Bowden brought up the topic of athletes not having fathers. He said he noticed the trend later in his coaching career at FSU (1976-2010).

"During my last days at Florida State, 65 to 70 percent of my boys did not have a daddy at home," Bowden said.

"They're raised by mommas. Thank God for them mommas, or grandmommas. Or big sister, or aunt. But where's the man? A boy needs a male figure, and the girls do, too. Somebody to discipline them and make them be a man. I used to kid about this, they grew up wanting to be like their momma. They want to be a man like their momma, that's why they wear earrings."

Bowden quickly added he was joking.

When asked if he wanted to clarify his comments later in the day on ESPN’s "Russillo & Kanell," Bowden said he was just telling one of his favorite jokes and people took it seriously.

The show is co-hosted by former FSU quarterback Danny Kanell. Bowden also said he would not apologize for his comments.

Bowden told the Democrat he’s still regaining his strength after he had a pacemaker installed in mid-November to help control his heartbeat. Bowden also required stitches after he stumbled and fell during a walk around his neighborhood.

Bowden was in New York City Tuesday to promote is documentary, appearing on “Fox & Friends,” before he headed to Connecticut.

Bowden was scheduled to arrive in Tampa Wednesday evening, and will remain in the Bay area for the premier of his documentary at the Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg Sunday.

The College Football National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson is Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

“I don’t feel strong but I do feel better,” Bowden said.

“Gradually, I am getting better. I don’t hurt anywhere. i just don’t have a whole lot of energy. I hope it will pick it up.”