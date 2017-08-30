Franks will start for Gators against Michigan

Feleipe Franks (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2016 Getty Images)

The University of Florida Gators have picked their man.

The team announced today that Feleipe Franks will start for the Gators on Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines.

"He deserves it," head coach Jim McElwain said on Wednesday. "In that big stage (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas), the guy's got a big arm, too. He'll be ready."

The No. 17 Gators face No. 11 Michigan in Arlington, Texas, marking the first time Florida has opened a season outside the Sunshine State in 38 years, the school said.

Franks was a two-time Class 5A All-State selection in high school and threw for 2,766 yards and 35 touchdowns his senior season, leading Wakulla High to the state championship game. He originally committed to LSU.

