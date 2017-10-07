WTSP
Gator fans play tribute to favorite son Tom Petty at game

10News WTSP , WTSP 8:36 PM. EDT October 07, 2017

Tom Petty and Florida Gators fans have a lot in common.

The rock n' roll legend was born in Gainesville, home of the University of Florida. Petty never forgot his roots, which were reflected in his music.

As a tribute to Petty, who died this week at the age of 66. the Gators played his hit "I Won't Back Down" before the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against LSU.

And Florida fans joined in, as seen by this video posted on Twitter by the Gators.

The Gators narrowly lost to LSU 17-16.

