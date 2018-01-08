LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

It's time! The Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide for the College Football National Championship.
Check here for live updates from Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the night:
8:23PM: Georgia receives the ball. QB Jake Fromm tosses an interception, giving Alabama the ball.
8:16PM: President Trump is in Mercedes-Benz stadium. He entered just before the Zac Brown Band performed the national anthem.
7:07PM: Video shows water apparently leaking from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The leak appears to be dripping water between the 20 and 25 yard line.
6:07PM: Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, has landed at Dobbins Air Force Base. Here's legislation he's set to sign.
6:00PM: The team has arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
5:36PM: The Dawgs have left their hotel for Mercedes-Benz Stadium!
5:30PM: The stadium gates are scheduled to open.
