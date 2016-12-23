Mixon makes apology for punching woman

NORMAN, Okla. - Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon made a tearful public apology Friday, more than two years after punching a woman and breaking bones in her face.



Mixon was suspended for a year after his assault on Oklahoma student Amelia Molitor. He said at a news conference he wanted to apologize earlier, but his legal team advised him not to.



Mixon said it is never acceptable to hit a woman and if he were in the same situation again he would walk away. He said he was disappointed he let down his team and family, especially his mother.



His legal advisers released video of the punch last week. Since then there has been a backlash against Mixon, Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and the university. Stoops said Wednesday that if such an attack had happened today, Mixon would be off the team.



Oklahoma plays Auburn in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.

The video shows Amelia Molitor shove Mixon, and the football player feint at her. She then slapped both sides of his neck before he floored her with a right hand to the face. She remained on the floor for several minutes.

(© 2016 WTSP)