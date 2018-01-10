Alabama, former IMG Academy running back denies yelling Trump obscenity

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game. (Photo: Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports)

ATLANTA – Alabama star running back Bo Scarbrough was accused of shouting “(Expletive) Trump” before the Crimson Tide played in Monday night’s college football national championship game against Georgia.

The former IMG Academy product claimed he said, “(Expletive) Georgia” in a Twitter post after Alabama’s overtime win.

The Sporting News identified Scarbrough as the player that said the phrase in a video posted to Twitter.

Trump attended Monday night’s championship game between Alabama and Georgia. He took the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game started.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world https://t.co/VXKFBk7Vnh — Bo Scarbrough (@starbo06) January 9, 2018

