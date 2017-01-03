Beat college football championship game traffic

There are several ways to get around during the College Football Championship including the Ybor streetcar. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) -- If you're going to be on the roads this weekend, give yourself some extra time.

The College Football Playoffs National Championship Game is at Raymond James Stadium, and there are events going on in downtown Tampa all weekend.

If you’re planning to go to any of the events, here are some ways to avoid getting stuck in traffic and maybe even see some parts of our area you’ve never been to before.

Instead of trying to find parking in downtown Tampa, try parking in Ybor City and hopping on a streetcar. It drops you off right in front of the Tampa Convention Center. The cars run every 20 minutes, and they're extending the hours this weekend so you can ride them until 1 a.m.

If you're coming from Pinellas, why not try the Cross-Bay Ferry. The whole trip takes less than an hour. If you drove, you might be sitting in traffic for that long anyway. The ferry also drops you off steps away from the Convention Center.

If you still need to get around once you’ve made it downtown where all the activities are, you can always get an Uber Carpool or a taxi. You can also download the Social Bicycles app and rent one of the bikes that are available through the Coast Bike Share program.

The Downtowner’s tricked-out golf carts will also take you around downtown Tampa.

If you sign up for Alert Tampa, you can get info on road closures and events going on right on your phone.

Here is a list of roads that will be closed throughout the weekend:

Cass Street from Doyle Carlton Drive to Ashley Drive as well as Franklin Street from Channelside Drive to Old Water Street will be closed during the Downtown events listed with times below.

Playoff Fan Central at the Tampa Convention Center

o Friday 1/6/17 from 3pm to 8pm

o Saturday 1/7/17 from noon to 8pm

o Sunday 1/8/17 from noon to 8pm

Playoff Playlist Live at Curtis Hixon Park

o Friday 1/6/17 from 5pm to 11pm

o Saturday 1/7/17 from noon to 11pm

o Sunday 1/8/17 from noon to 11pm

Ashley Drive will have the southbound outside lane closed from approximately 8 a.m. on 12/30/16 until midnight on 1/5/17.

Gasparilla Plaza from Cass Street to Ashley Drive will be closed in both directions from approximately 7 a.m. on 1/2/17 to approximately midnight on 1/10/17.