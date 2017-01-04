Uber offering free rides in Tampa over weekend

Photo: Getty Images

Ride-sharing service Uber has partnered with AT&T to help visitors and natives alike deal with College Football Playoff traffic in Tampa this weekend – for free.

According to AT&T, riders can open the Uber app and request “FOOTBALL” from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (game day). For good measure, select riders will be given the ability to watch live game action using on-board Samsung tablets.

The service is available to everyone over the weekend, not just AT&T customers.

Prospective riders are advised to be patient, given the expected high demand as thousands of Alabama and Clemson fans will be in town. And then, of course, there will be other locals simply trying to go about their business as usual.

