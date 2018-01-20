East-West Shrine Game to kickoff Saturday at Tropicana Field

West's Eli McGuire #1 of Louisiana-Lafayette finds room to run during the third quarter of the East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo: Joseph Garnett Jr., Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tropicana Field is set to host the 93rd annual East-West Shrine Game on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET Saturday and the game will air on the NFL Network.

General admission tickets to the game are $15, plus taxes and fees.

The East roster features Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson, Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb, Miami defensive lineman Chad Thomas, North Carolina State defensive end Kentavius Street, Virginia Tech cornerback Brandon Facyson and Ohio State safety Damon Webb among others.

South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers is listed on the East's roster, but will not play in the game due to a death in his family.

East Roster: Click or tap here to view the entire roster

The West roster features Sam Houston quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek, Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens, Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, Army offensive lineman Brett Toth, Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas, Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales, Missouri defensive lineman Marcell Frazier, Texas defensive lineman Poona Ford, Arkansas State linebacker Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, Washington State offensive lineman Cody O'Connell, Wisconsin linebacker Leon Jacobs and North Dakota safety Cole Reyes among others.

West Roster: Click or tap here to view the entire roster

Brett Favre, Willie Roaf and Gary Huff were inducted into the East-West Shrine Game Hall of Fame on Friday.

The East-West Shrine Game was the country's first college all-star football game, according to the game's website. The annual contest helps support Shriners Hospitals for Children in its mission to help children in need of expert medical care. It also gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

The 2018 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 26.

