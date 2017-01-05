Florida CB Jalen Tabor declares for NFL Draft

Florida Gators defensive back Teez Tabor (31) celebrates the win over the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. The Gators defeat the Tigers 16-10. (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports, Jerome Miron)

All-American junior cornerback Jalen Tabor has announced via The Players Tribune that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL Draft early. Many experts and analysts have him as a first-round pick, potentially even the top cornerback taken in the draft.

"I write to you today to say that I’m ready to begin the next chapter in my life," Tabor wrote. "I have decided to forgo my senior year and declare for the NFL draft. But I cannot say goodbye without first saying thank you. I am forever grateful for the University of Florida and every member of the amazing Gator community."

An outspoken member of the Florida defense, Tabor had his ups and downs over the past three years. He was suspended for refusing a drug test as a sophomore, then made headlines for repeatedly proclaiming Florida would beat rival Tennessee a 12th straight time, something the Gators were unable to do.

However, head coach Jim McElwain said Tabor had matured as much as any player on the team. The junior was insistent on waiting until after the Outback Bowl against Iowa, a game Florida won 30-3, to announce his NFL Draft decision because he wanted to do things the right way.

During the 2016 season, Tabor racked up 33 tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack, four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

