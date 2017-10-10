Florida football unveils gator-print jerseys

The University of Florida football team will take the look of a gator when they take the field Saturday night against Texas A&M. (Photo: University of Florida Athletics)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida football team will take the look of a gator when they take the field Saturday night against Texas A&M.

UF and Nike have worked on the alternate jerseys for more than two years, according to the university’s website.

The Gators jerseys will be swamp green covered in a tonal gator print. Saturday marks the first time Florida has gone away from its traditional orange and blue look.

UF swamp-styled sideline apparel is also available for sale.

Kickoff between the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium aka “the Swamp” is set for 7 p.m. ET Saturday. The game airs on ESPN2.

Photos: UF unveils swamp-style jerseys

