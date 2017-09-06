Florida-Northern Colorado football game rescheduled to noon Saturday because of Hurricane Irma

A general view of Steve Spurrier- Florida Field during the second half between the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 12, 2016. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida versus Northern Colorado football game Saturday is scheduled to kick off earlier than originally planned with Hurricane Irma looming.

UF athletics director Scott Stricklin announced kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is now set for noon ET Saturday. The will stream on the SEC Network Plus, and on the WatchESPN app.

"We have worked closely with campus and regional authorities during the last 48 hours to find the best possible solution that allows us to play the game and takes into account the safety of our fans, players, staff and personnel working the game," Stricklin said in a release. "With tropical conditions possibly expected in our region on Saturday night or Sunday morning, moving the game from 7:30 {p.m.} to noon will give people a chance to come to the game and return home before any expected weather or effects hit our area."

The game was initially scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

There is no overnight parking on campus after Saturday's game.

The UF soccer team remains set to host Florida State at 7 p.m. Friday, but its 6 p.m. Sunday match against South Florida has been canceled.

Go to the university's athletics website for more information about rescheduling and cancelations.

