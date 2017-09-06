Florida State moves Louisiana-Monroe game to noon because of Hurricane Irma

Florida State Seminoles players kneel in the end zone before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo: John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports)

Florida State has announced that its home opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday has been moved up to noon.

The university has been closely monitoring the situation with Hurricane Irma as it makes its way toward the state of Florida from the Atlantic Ocean, and made the decision to move the game up on Wednesday morning.

“We have moved the game time after consulting with a number of state agencies and based on the information we have on the potential impact on the state,” said FSU President John Thrasher.

“The earlier start will give ULM the opportunity to travel safely after the game, and provide many of our fans a chance to come to the game and return home in time to make any necessary preparations.”

The game was originally expected to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tailgate lots will open at 7 a.m. and the game will be on Raycom Sports.

The two teams have played just once with the Seminoles defeating the Warhawks 34-0 in 2011.

The rest of the state of Florida is also bracing for impact.

Miami's game at Arkansas State has been cancelled for the weekend with no plans to make the game up.

UCF moved its match-up with Memphis up a day to Friday at 6:30 p.m. No decisions have been made on the FIU-Alcorn State game, but it is expected to be moved to Birmingham, Alabama.

UF has also moved its opening game against Northern Colorado to noon. It was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, Florida State’s Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

The seven incoming members of the Hall of Fame will now be inducted on Friday, Oct. 20, and recognized at halftime of Florida State’s home football game against Louisville the next day.

A very limited number of tickets are available for the annual induction ceremony through the FSU Varsity Club. For more information and/or to purchase tickets contact Betsy Hosey at bhosey@fsu.edu.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved