FSU's Deondre Francois investigated in domestic violence incident

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois warms up prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated for a domestic violence incident that is alleged to have occurred early Wednesday morning.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Tallahassee Police responded to an apartment complex in reference to a domestic battery involving Francois at about 12:35 a.m. Additionally, police call notes show officers responded to a domestic incident at the same time.

No arrests have been made.

Francois was absent for most of FSU's season following an injury and missed FSU's senior day game against Delaware State to visit family in Orlando.

He started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman during the 2016 season and was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.

This story originally appeared on the Tallahassee Democrat's website.

