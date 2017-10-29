Jim McElwain and Florida agree to part ways, social media reacts

Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain reacts in the third quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia defeated Florida 42-7. (Photo: Joe Robbins, Getty Images)

The University of Florida and coach Jim McElwain have agreed to part ways a day after a third consecutive loss and nearly a week after he said his players and their families had received death threats.

Georgia’s 42-7 victory over Florida on Saturday marked the Bulldogs’ largest margin of victory over the Gators since 1982.

On Sunday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin named defensive coordinator Randy Shannon the team's interim coach for the final four games.

The parties are negotiating McElwain's $12.5 million buyout.

Florida (3-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which is still paying former coach Will Muschamp, would like to significantly reduce McElwain's sum and could use his actions over the last week as leverage.

Jim McElwain's record at Florida through 34 games was 22-12, the exact same record as former coach Will Muschamp in his 1st 34 games. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2017

Florida averaged 25.28 points per game under Will Muschamp.



The Gators scored 23.09 points per game under McElwain. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 29, 2017

McElwain led Florida to SEC Championship Game berths in his 1st 2 years, the only coach to accomplish that since game was instituted in 1992 https://t.co/cDYM5L7lui — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2017

$13 million: Cost to UF to make change from Muschamp to McElwain, 2nd most costly change in history (#1 is ND from Weis to Kelly, $20M+). — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2017

If Jim McElwain gets the $ from the rest of his contract, the entire McElwain experiment (includes salary + buyouts) will come to over $40M. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2017

You know what's kind of nuts? Less than a month ago, Jim McElwain was 16-3 in the SEC. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 30, 2017

It is difficult to remember a day in recent SEC history when this many head coaching positions are hanging by a thread. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 28, 2017

Gotta love finding these things out through twitter.... a heads up would’ve been nice — Luke Del Rio (@Ldelrio12) October 29, 2017

I’m confused ¯\_( ˘͡ ˘̯)_/¯ — Josh Hammond (@J_Hammond10) October 29, 2017

Tennessee fans react after hearing Jim McElwain got fired but Butch is still the #Vols coach: pic.twitter.com/wYuGtm6D4x — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) October 29, 2017

When you hear Jim McElwain gets fired before Butch Jones pic.twitter.com/AVg8T5aywh — Miller (@WCS_Miller) October 29, 2017

The fact that Florida fired Jim McElwain and Tennessee still has Butch Jones #KeepButchJones pic.twitter.com/8SnoOIN3ez — BuiltBySaban (@BuiltBySaban) October 29, 2017

Jimmy Sexton is one busy man, dealing with Butch Jones & Jim McElwain. He loves it though. #Vols #Gators — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_Radio) October 29, 2017

Jimbo Fisher after hearing Jim McElwain was fired pic.twitter.com/u0e7l6Gqd9 — The Eggplant (@eggplantFSU) October 29, 2017

Miami is 7-0.



Randy Shannon is coaching the Gators.



Jimbo Fisher just got blown out by BC.



This is crazy, even by Florida standards. — #DaHale (@DavidHaleESPN) October 29, 2017

A live look at the Florida Gators football season: pic.twitter.com/hi1OHoE40Z — J. Bandit (@mikebiana) October 28, 2017

When a new job opens up just a few hours away... #Gators pic.twitter.com/pIAvEE7qVJ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 29, 2017

