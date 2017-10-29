WTSP
Jim McElwain and Florida agree to part ways, social media reacts

The University of Florida says it and Jim McElwain have agreed it's time for a change.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 6:10 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

The University of Florida and coach Jim McElwain have agreed to part ways a day after a third consecutive loss and nearly a week after he said his players and their families had received death threats.

Georgia’s 42-7 victory over Florida on Saturday marked the Bulldogs’ largest margin of victory over the Gators since 1982.

On Sunday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin named defensive coordinator Randy Shannon the team's interim coach for the final four games.

The parties are negotiating McElwain's $12.5 million buyout.

Florida (3-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which is still paying former coach Will Muschamp, would like to significantly reduce McElwain's sum and could use his actions over the last week as leverage.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction to McElwain’s departure: Tap here if you’re viewing this story on the 10News app.

Editor's Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

