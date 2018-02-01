WTSP
Close

Nick Saban visits Lakeland Senior High School

Mark Bergin, WTSP 4:02 AM. EST February 02, 2018

LAKELAND, Fla. - Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban stopped by Lakeland Senior High School this week.

On Thursday, the Lakeland Police Department posted a picture of the legendary head coach posing for a photo with an officer.

The post reads:

Look who Rolllllllled in at Lakeland Senior High SchoolThe University of Alabama’s head football coach Nick Saban. 

We’re starting to think Officer Wesley has the best job ever.

The Lakeland football Twitter account also tweeted about Saban's visit:

Thanks to Head Coach Nick Saban and Coach Key @CoachBrentKey from the National Champions Alabama for stopping by to check out our guys and our program !!! NEW OFFERS OUT #NAUGHTS #ROLLTIDE

The Palm Beach Post reported Saban visited several other Florida high schools last week.

Lakeland Senior High School produces some of the top football recruits in Florida each year.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

UCF sign challenges Alabama to home-and-home series

WTSP

Alabama, former IMG Academy running back denies yelling Trump obscenity

WTSP

Alabama captures national title with overtime win over Georgia

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories