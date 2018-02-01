Nick Saban visits Lakeland Senior High School

Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban poses for a photo with a Lakeland police officer on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. - Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban stopped by Lakeland Senior High School this week.

On Thursday, the Lakeland Police Department posted a picture of the legendary head coach posing for a photo with an officer.

The post reads:

Look who Rolllllllled in at Lakeland Senior High School! The University of Alabama’s head football coach Nick Saban.

We’re starting to think Officer Wesley has the best job ever.

The Lakeland football Twitter account also tweeted about Saban's visit:

Thanks to Head Coach Nick Saban and Coach Key @CoachBrentKey from the National Champions Alabama for stopping by to check out our guys and our program !!! NEW OFFERS OUT #NAUGHTS #ROLLTIDE

Thanks to Head Coach Nick Saban and Coach Key @CoachBrentKey from the National Champions Alabama for stopping by to check out our guys and our program !!! NEW OFFERS OUT ⚓️🏆🐘🏆⚓️ #NAUGHTS #ROLLTIDE pic.twitter.com/UQBE2Apue4 — Lakeland Football (@LHSDreadnaughts) January 29, 2018

The Palm Beach Post reported Saban visited several other Florida high schools last week.

Lakeland Senior High School produces some of the top football recruits in Florida each year.

Nick Saban touches down in Wellington after flying in by helicopter. He’s here to talk about 2019 DB Akeem Dent, 2019 OL/DL Renato Brown and 2020 WR Bryan Robinson. @PBCentral_FBall pic.twitter.com/hAFuMQZ7fe — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) January 16, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV