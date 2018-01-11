UCF sign challenges Alabama to home-and-home series

The sign asked if the Crimson Tide would like to play the Knights in a home-and-home series. (Photo: Travis Reier)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Central Florida football fans bought a billboard advertisement in Tuscaloosa congratulating the University of Alabama on its national championship victory.

The sign also asked if the Crimson Tide would like to play the Knights in a home-and-home series.

BamaOnline.com analyst Travis Reier posted a picture of the sign on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

The sign reads, “Congratulations Alabama! How about a home & home series with UCF?”

Alabama (13-1, 7-1 SEC) finished No. 1 in the season’s final AP Top 25 Poll following its 26-23 overtime win over Georgia on Monday night.

UCF (13-0, 8-0 AAC) is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll.

Some people took to Twitter to make fun of the sign, but UCF is 1-0 against Alabama. The Knights beat the Crimson Tide 40-38 on Oct. 28, 2000, in Tuscaloosa.

UCF athletic director Danny White and Gov. Rick Scott have proclaimed the Knights as national champions. Head coach Scott Frost left the school to coach at Nebraska, which is his alma mater.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV