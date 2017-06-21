USF football player arrested for credit card fraud

USF tight end Adrian Palmore (Photo: University of South Florida Athletics)

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Temple Terrace Police Department arrested a University of South Florida football player on Monday for credit card fraud.

Adrian Palmore, 21, faces one charge of fraudulent use of a credit card and one charge of theft.

Authorities arrested Palmore on Monday night at the IHOP at IHOP 11710 Morris Bridge Road.

Palmore posted $750 bond and authorities released him from the Hillsborough County Detention Center on Tuesday night.

USF defensive lineman LaDarrius Jackson was charged with forcing a woman to have sex twice in May. Defensive back Hassan Childs was charged in March with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of marijuana.

Palmore plays tight end and appeared in one game for USF in 2016. He attended Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., and played at Arizona Western Community College in 2014 and 2015.

