Seven Gators suspended for season opener

Antonio Callaway will miss the season opener Sept. 2 against Michigan. (Photo: Brian Blanco, 2017 Getty Images)

Seven players, including receiver Antonio Callaway, have been suspended for the Florida Gators season opener against Michigan on Sept. 2.

The other players are offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort, linebacker James Houston, defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis, defensive lineman Jordan Smith, defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones and linebacker Ventrell Miller.

The school did not say why the players were suspended, but coach Jim McElwain said, "We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing."

"We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward," the coach said.

In July, Callaway pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was fined $301.



