James Robinson (left) and Ventrell Miller (right) PHOTOS: floridagators.com

Two University of Florida football players, one of whom was already suspended for the team's opener against Michigan, were cited this week for having marijuana in their on-campus apartment, a UF Police report says.

Ventrell Miller and James Robinson were charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Monday.

The police report says a residential assistant walking outside of the Keys residential complex on campus smelled a "strong odor of burnt cannabis emanating in the air" around 12:30 a.m. Monday. He called University police who found the apartment and knocked on the door. A suite mate identified Robinson as the person who occupied the room that the odor was coming from.

Once inside the room, officers found a cloud of smoke and a styrofoam cup that police say appeared to be used as an ash tray. Robinson and Miller were in the room.

Officers asked Robinson where the cannabis was and he said it was in his top drawer. There were two small bags of marijuana and Robinson and Miller admitted to each owning one of the bags, the report says.

Both players were issued a notice to appear and an on-call dean was notified.

Miller is a freshman outside linebacker who was already suspended for the team's opener against Michigan after his involvement in a scheme involving seven players who used university issued credit cards to buy electronics and other items, then sell them.

Robinson is a highly touted freshman wide receiver. He previously was cited with marijuana possession during his official visit to Ohio State.

Both players are from Lakeland, FL. The police report does not identify them as football players.

First Coast News reached out to the school's athletic department. We were told we could expect a response Thursday afternoon.

