USF fires men's basketball coach Antigua

USF has fired men's basketball coach Orlando Antigua, who had a 17-48 record over his two and a half seasons. Tampa Bay Times photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- USF has fired men's basketball coach Orlando Antigua, who had a 17-48 record over his two and a half seasons.

"After a thorough and deliberate review of our men's basketball program, a decision has n=been made to make a head coaching change. I met with Coach Antigua earlier today to inform him of this and to thank him for his service to USF," Mark Harlan, director of athletics, posted to the Bulls website.

Assistant coach Marty Bartow takes over as interim head coach for Antigua, 43.

Head coach's brother resigns in academic fraud case

Antigua, according to the Tampa Bay Times, was in the third year of a five-year deal that paid roughly $900,000 annually with $25,000 yearly escalators built in. If terminated for cause (i.e. NCAA violations), the school would owe him only one month of his $375,000 annual base salary, according to his contract. If fired without cause, it owes him the annual base salary until the contract's expiration.