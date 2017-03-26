USF player stable after being shot 3 times

Hassan Childs. Photo: The Associated Press

USF defensive back Hassan Childs is in stable condition after being shot three times during a road rage incident, the Tampa Police Department said Sunday.

Childs, 22, was hit three times in the upper arm and torso, but his injuries aren't considered life threatening, according to a statement released by the school.

At about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from a man later identified as Jovanni Jimenez, 26, claiming that Childs pointed a gun at Jimenez and his wife and child at the Eagles Point Apartments at Tampa Palms, 14551 N 46th St.

Jimenez then pulled his gun and shot in what he told police was self defense.

