WATCH: UNC player gets standing ovation in class

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) reacts after making a basket with .3 seconds left against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the finals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. (Photo: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In case you haven’t heard, Luke Maye is a pretty big deal.

The Huntersville native firmly etched his name in college basketball lore Sunday, draining a game-winning basket with just 0.3 seconds remaining to lift North Carolina to 75-73 win over Kentucky Sunday, sending the Tar Heels to their 20th Final Four in school history.

It’s understandable that he might be a little tired or miss class, right? Wrong.

Maye received a standing ovation when he entered Professor C.J. Skender’s Business 101 class shortly after 8 a.m., as seen in a video captured by Jack Sewell of Pinehurst.

For any college student, 8 a.m. classes can be tricky. Especially when your flight home doesn’t land until sometime around midnight. Oh, and you just took one of the most historic college hoops programs to the Final Four.

The video quickly spread on social media Monday, with the Heels' newest hero receiving major praise.

Live it up, Luke!

