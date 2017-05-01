Could roller derby be the sport for you?

TARPON SPRINGS - I’ll be the first to admit, my roller derby knowledge is limited at best, but I’ve always been curious about the sport. I know it involves two teams on roller skate, battling it out on a oval shaped track, but that’s pretty much it. After clicking around the internet I found there are quite a few teams in the Tampa Bay area. So on Monday morning I set out to learn more about this interesting sport.

I’ll be hanging out with a few members of Revolution Roller Derby, a non-profit league out of Pinellas and Pasco County. After looking into this organization I found they do a lot more than play roller derby. They help promote physical fitness, positive self-esteem and a healthy body image.

They’re also trying to build a stronger community by hosting food drives, helping out charities and supporting local businesses.

I’ve been talking to Diamond Cutz (that’s her roller derby name) she’s the team captain and trainer, and say’s the team is like a family and that the comradery they build is more important than the actual outcome of the games.

If you want to give roller derby a try, or find out more about sport, Revolution Roller Derby hosts recruitment nights the first Monday of every month at SpinNations Skating Center in Port Richey. If you want a taste of what you can expect at those recruitment nights tune in to Brightside, Monday morning starting at 5 a.m.

