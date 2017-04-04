Cowboys QB Romo retires from NFlL, joins CBS News

Tony Romo tweeted this photo today, confirming he's now with CBS Sports. (Photo: Twitter)

Tony Romo is retiring from football and head to the broadcast booth, according to CBS Sports.

The Dallas Cowboys announced they had released Romo after 13 seasons, and CBS Sports said it had hired him as a commentator for the upcoming season.

Romo confirmed the news on Twitter, posting a photo of him in a blazer with a CBS logo.

The text reads, "I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS"

The Cowboys gave permission to other teams to contact Romo on Monday, but instead of continuing his pro career, the Cowboys will release the 37-year-old quarterback to allow him to pursue broadcasting.

Romo has three seasons left on his contract with the Cowboys, but he’s been supplanted by Dak Prescott as the starter. Romo suffered a back injury in the preseason last year and didn’t start a game for the Cowboys as Prescott led the franchise to a 13-3 record in the regular season.

Romo played in only one series for the Cowboys after he returned from injury in November. He’s played in five games overall over the past two seasons.

Information from USA Today was used in this report.

