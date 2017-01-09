D1 Sports offering free workout sessions with Tim Tebow

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- D1 Sports Training Clearwater has invited the public to join their D! Athlete Experience being held with Tim Tebow on Tuesday, January 10.
Guests will have the chance to train in two free workout sessions and train like a D1 athlete with Tebow as well as professional coaching staff.
The sessions will be offered at the following times and is dependent on the guests' ages:
- 4 - 5 p.m.: Scholastic Workout (Ages 7-18)
- 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.: Adult Workout (Ages 18+)
Don't forget to go their website and preregister as space is limited!
