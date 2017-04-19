Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush team up in Marlins bid, sources say

Sources are telling the Miami Herald that Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush are teaming up to purchase the Miami Marlins. (Photo: Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter are teaming up in their bid to buy the Miami Marlins, sources say.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, the former Florida governor and the retired New York Yankees star who were once rivals in the bid have joined forces to try to buy the team.

The two are reportedly competing against New York financier Wayne Rothbaum who is the manager of Quogue Capital, sources say.

It remains unknown if other possible buyers of the Marlins remain in the running.

The new alliance puts together one of Miami’s most prominent leaders with one of baseball’s most famous players. Bush now lives in Coral Gables and Jeter, who retired in 2014, has a home in Tampa.

Marlins Owner Jeffrey Loria is fielding offers for the team. Loria paid $158 million for the team back in 2008.

Those involved in the bidding process say the team’s price tag could go from $800 million to $1.6 billion.

CBS Miami