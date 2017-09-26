DirecTV will give refunds for NFL package because of protests

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters protests next to running back Charcandrick West and defensive tackle Roy Miller during the national anthem Sunday. (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports)

DirecTV will issue refunds to subscribers to its NFL Sunday Ticket who want to cancel the service in the wake of players' national anthem protests, according to Bloomberg.

The protests expanded this weekend after President Donald Trump disparaged players who choose to kneel during the anthem and called for them to be fired.

Normally, DirecTV does not allow customers to cancel Sunday Ticket, according to Bloomberg.

For more, read the Bloomberg report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV