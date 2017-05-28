WTSP
Close

Dixon OK after going airborne at Indy 500

10News Staff , WTSP 1:40 PM. EDT May 28, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Scott Dixon is amazingly OK after he hit the car of Jay Howard in Turn 2 and then went airborne on the 53rd lap of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Howard hit the outside wall and turned into Dixon's path, sending Dixon's car careening into the inside fence.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories