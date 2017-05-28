Dixon OK after going airborne at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Scott Dixon is amazingly OK after he hit the car of Jay Howard in Turn 2 and then went airborne on the 53rd lap of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Howard hit the outside wall and turned into Dixon's path, sending Dixon's car careening into the inside fence.

phillipbupp: Scott Dixon flips wildly at Indianapolis. ABC IndyCar Racing: Indianapolis 500 https://t.co/Bn8IWSEqDS pic.twitter.com/xSaIyfveJC — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) May 28, 2017

