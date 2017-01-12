Does the LA Chargers logo remind you of something?

The newly rechristened L.A. Chargers revealed their new logo Thursday, and ... well, it sort of looks familiar.
A lightning bolt on a blue background.
Remind you of any local sports team's logo?
You can bet the resemblance didn't get past the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were quick to bring on the snark:
And there were those who also couldn't help but notice a resemblance between the new logo and a Los Angeles-based baseball team.
And then there were those who couldn't resist having a little fun at the Chargers' expense.
What do you think? Should the Lightning ask for a paternity test, or is it just a coincidence?
