Does the LA Chargers logo remind you of something?

The newly rechristened L.A. Chargers revealed their new logo Thursday, and ... well, it sort of looks familiar.





A lightning bolt on a blue background.

Remind you of any local sports team's logo?





You can bet the resemblance didn't get past the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were quick to bring on the snark:

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat*



for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017

And there were those who also couldn't help but notice a resemblance between the new logo and a Los Angeles-based baseball team.

The #Chargers news logo is basically the #Dodgers' logo... but with a little lightning bolt. pic.twitter.com/EDaCgW5uZ0 — CAR Panthers News (@CarPanthersNews) January 12, 2017

And then there were those who couldn't resist having a little fun at the Chargers' expense.

my favorite feature of the new LA Chargers logo is how easily you can color it into a turtle pic.twitter.com/wlHRG8q4XM — uɐɯssnS ʇʇɐW (@suss2hyphens) January 12, 2017

What do you think? Should the Lightning ask for a paternity test, or is it just a coincidence?

