Does the LA Chargers logo remind you of something?

10News WTSP , WTSP 10:19 PM. EST January 12, 2017

The newly rechristened L.A. Chargers revealed their new logo Thursday, and ... well, it sort of looks familiar.


A lightning bolt on a blue background.

Remind you of any local sports team's logo? 


You can bet the resemblance didn't get past the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were quick to bring on the snark:

 

 

And there were those who also couldn't help but notice a resemblance between the new logo and a Los Angeles-based baseball team.

 

 

 

 

And then there were those who couldn't resist having a little fun at the Chargers' expense.

 

 

 

 

 

What do you think? Should the Lightning ask for a paternity test, or is it just a coincidence?

 

