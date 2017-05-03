Fan ejected for racial slur at Red Sox game: 'No longer welcome at Fenway Park'

(Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports)

The Boston Red Sox confirmed that stadium security was notified a fan used a racial slur --- although apparently not the ones directed at Baltimore Orioles star outfielder Adam Jones --- and the “offending individual was promptly ejected” from Fenway Park on Monday.

The team said in a statement released Wednesday night that the racially derogatory language was, instead, directed at another fan. The news release made no mention of Jones, who told USA TODAY Sports he was “called the N-word a handful of times” and had a bag of peanuts thrown at him as entered the dugout during Monday's game against the Red Sox.

“The Red Sox organization will not tolerate the use of racial slurs at Fenway Park, and we have apologized to those affected,” the team said. “There is no place for racial epithets at Fenway Park, in baseball, or in our society."

"I’m here to send a message loud and clear that the behavior the language, the treatment of others that you’ve heard about and read about is not acceptable," Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said. "It’s not acceptable to the Red Sox, it’s not acceptable to (owners) John Henry, Tom Werner, or any of the men and women that work here and we want to send this message loud and clear to the entire market. So that’s why I’m’ here right now."

The Red Sox said in the statement that the offending fan has “been notified they are no longer welcome at Fenway Park” and that the club has “turned the matter over to the Boston Police Department.”

Boston police confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY Sports that a review of the case is underway.

“The BPD's Civil Rights Unit is investigating the allegations and will make a determination as to whether further action is warranted,” Boston police said.

USA TODAY Sports