Florida Gators win first baseball national title

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Dogs run loose, but nothing done
-
7-year-old Davenport boy found safely in California
-
Spirit gives free flights to baby after mom gives birth midair flying from Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas
-
Girl was forced to marry rapist
-
Local drivers are concerned as kids are playing chicken with cars on video
-
Man jailed for months over error
-
Little League incident with lost child shows how scary Social Media can be
-
Tampa Channelside development
-
PCSO want to reunite dog stolen from mentally disabled man
More Stories
-
St. Petersburg crews to break ground Wednesday on new PierJun 28, 2017, 3:29 a.m.
-
Neighbors accuse Pasco Animal Services of ignoring…Jun 28, 2017, 12:11 a.m.
-
Social media reacts to Florida Gators' first NCAA…Jun 28, 2017, 4:05 a.m.