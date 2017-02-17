Fmr. Bucs TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins pleads no contest to lesser charge

New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) on a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (25) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

TAMPA-- Austin Seferian-Jenkins, the former Buccaneers tight end arrested in September on a charge of driving under the influence, agreed to a plea deal Wednesday on a lesser charge of reckless driving, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday from an ESPN report.

The terms of Seferian-Jenkins' plea deal are 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service, a $500 fine and a DUI prevention class.

Buccaneers TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins was pulled over early Friday morning for speeding on southbound Interstate 275 in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol has also charged him with driving under the influence. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The tight end was caught weaving in traffic and speeding on southbound Interstate 275 on September 23. Florida Highway Patrol charged Seferian-Jenkins with violation of vehicle's ignition interlocking device, part of his previous 2013 DUI conviction in Washington state. That charge was dropped as a condition of the plea agreement.

Seferian-Jenkins was released by the Bucs the day after the arrest, and signed by the New York Jets where he is under contract for the 2017 season. The Times reports that the NFL could discipline Seferian-Jenkins further.

