Former ASU, Cardinals player Todd Heap accidentally ran over 3-year-old daughter in Mesa

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Dog lives out last day with his favorite things
-
Victims fight back against scam
-
UPS driver runs over dog, leaves 'sorry' note
-
Vending machine for clean syringes?
-
More hospitals want to be paid first
-
All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls
-
Boy injured at Sun Dial restaurant
-
Police officer walks girl back to family
-
Baseball fan aims for 10,000 catches
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe is giving birth RIGHT NOW!Feb 27, 2017, 7:09 a.m.
-
Terryifying North Port robbery caught on videoApr 15, 2017, 7:17 a.m.
-
Head smashed, local veteran supports changes to…Apr 14, 2017, 11:09 p.m.