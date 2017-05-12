Former NFL star Jackson dies in crash

Michael Jackson played with the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo: Brian Bahr, This content is subject to copyright.)

Former NFL receiver Michael Jackson was killed early Friday morning in a motorcycle accident just outside of Tangipahoa, La.

Jackson, 48, played for the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95 and the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-98.

Jackson's motorcycle slammed into the driver's side door of a car driven by Destiny Gordon of Kentwood, La., killing both.

According to a news release from the Louisiana State Police, "(Jackson) was riding a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on US 51 at a high rate of speed. Gordon was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. As Gordon was backing from a parking space, she backed across both lanes of US 51 into the path of (Jackson’s) motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side door of the Malibu."

The report said that Jackson was wearing a helmet and Gordon was properly restrained in the car.

Jackson was drafted by the Browns out of Southern Mississippi, where his quarterback was Brett Favre. In three of his seasons in Cleveland, he played for Bill Belichick. After five years in Cleveland, he finished with 2,797 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. His breakout season was 1996 with the Ravens -- their first year in Baltimore after the move from Cleveland -- when he was sixth in the league in receiving yards (1,201) and was tied for the lead in touchdown receptions with 14.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of Michael Jackson's passing," Belichick said in a statement. "Michael was a member of our very first draft class in Cleveland and developed from being a raw, late round talent out of Southern Miss to becoming a solid and productive receiver in our offense. My thoughts and condolences are with Michael's family and his many friends and fans."

After retirement, Jackson turned to politics. After an unsuccessful run for the Louisiana State House, he was elected mayor of Tangipahoa, his hometown, in 2009 and served until 2013.

