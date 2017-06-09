Funeral services for former Jesuit AD Straub

Paul Straub worked at Jesuit for 43 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director. Tampa Bay Times photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Funeral services have been announced for Paul Straub, the longtime Jesuit High School athletic director.

Monday, June 12

Visitation at Blount & Curry (Temple Terrace)

2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13

Visitation at Jesuit High School - 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass at Jesuit High School - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Burial at Garden of Memories Funeral Home - 11 a.m.

Straub died Tuesday at the age of 95. He was a teacher, coach and AD at Jesuit despite losing his legs during World War II and spending three years in a Navy hospital. Straub worked at Jesuit for 43 years 1949 and 1992, and is remembered for his impact on generations of Tigers.

