Future NFL Draft pick, Gators star Brantley involved in fight with female

Florida Gators star and NFL Draft hopeful Caleb Brantley was involved in a physical altercation with a female early Thursday morning in Gainesville's midtown bar district, Gainesville Police confirmed to WTSP.

Brantley, according to police, was involved in a fight with a woman in the 1700 Block of W University Ave, outside the Copper Monkey at around 2 a.m. The altercation spilled over into the roadway, police say.

No charges were filed, and the victim never came forward, according to Gainesville PD. Police say the female, who has yet to be identified, struck Brantley first. Police say he then pushed the woman away.

However, a source tells 10News the woman was admitted to an area hospital and treated for injuries overnight following the altercation.

Brantley is considered by many as a future first-round pick in this month's NFL Draft. CBS Sports has him ranked as the 47th-best prospect in this year's draft class.

Florida's Athletic Department has yet to return an email for comment.

Brantley responded to our report on twitter.

