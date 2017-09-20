After the game, several players called for extending the nets at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Al Bello, 2017 Getty Images)

A child was struck in the face with a foul ball in Yankee Stadium during Wednesday's game between the Twins and Yankees. At this time, we don't really know the condition of the girl, aside from the Yankees' statement that she was taken to a local hospital.

What we do know is that the players really don't want to see anyone harmed as a result of them simply trying to do their job. Just look at the reactions of Todd Frazier and a few others.

Hope everything is alright with the little girl that got hit with the foul ball ... her thoughts are with us for a speedy recovery — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) September 20, 2017

Glassy-eyed Todd Frazier thought of his own young kids after foul ball. 'I just hope she's all right.' Feels all parks should extend netting — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) September 20, 2017

Brian Dozier calls for mandatory protective netting after Yankee Stadium foul ball hits young fan. https://t.co/Ggyk1zVixe — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) September 20, 2017

Dozier said he & Matt Holliday (on 2B) were in tears after witnessing. "We said a prayer together. ... I've still got a knot in my stomach." — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) September 20, 2017

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.