Girl injured by foul ball at Yankees game

CBS Sports , WTSP 12:09 AM. EDT September 21, 2017

A child was struck in the face with a foul ball in Yankee Stadium during Wednesday's game between the Twins and Yankees. At this time, we don't really know the condition of the girl, aside from the Yankees' statement that she was taken to a local hospital.

What we do know is that the players really don't want to see anyone harmed as a result of them simply trying to do their job. Just look at the reactions of Todd Frazier and a few others.

