6-year-old with one arm takes on PGA Tour pros before Honda Classic

Tommy Morrissey, 6, took on the best players in the world from 60 yards short of the 18th green at PGA National Resort & Spa on Feb. 21. (Photo: Mike Wolfe/PGA TOUR)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tommy Morrissey had a busy Tuesday at PGA National Resort & Spa.

He took on many professionals in this week’s Honda Classic in a closest-to-the-pin contest on the 18th hole of the Champion Course. Later in the day he was part of a junior clinic on the range.

He’s 6.

Born without his right arm, Morrissey found refuge with his parents on the golf course. He quickly took to the game, fell in love with it and kept at it, striking one golf ball after another with his left arm.

During Tuesday’s practice rounds, for about six hours, Morrissey took on the best players in the world from 60 yards short of the 18th green. The pros who accepted the challenge had to hit their shots with one arm.

He rapidly improved and became a voice for TeamUnLimbited.org, a global network of volunteers dedicated to developing new devices and research into materials and functional improvements. He travels the world doing swing impersonations of Arnold Palmer, Rickie Fowler and many others. He appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and has taken lessons from the likes of Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.

“Oh my goodness,” Ryo Ishikawa said as Morrissey’s ball was heading toward the hole, coming to rest 10 feet from the pin.

“He’s too good,” Ishikawa said after his ball stopped 15 feet from the hole. “I hit a great shot. But that was impressive to see. He’s enjoying playing golf and I’m glad to see him playing.”

In the fall, Morrissey, whose best shot on the day came to rest one foot from the cup, got the best of Billy Horschel in a similar contest in Las Vegas. Horschel came looking to even things up.

“Take it easy on me this time,” Horschel said.

“You’re in big trouble,” Morrissey said.

Horschel, however, got the best of Morrissey this time, hitting his shot inside Morrissey’s attempt. But Morrissey did make his putt.

“It’s really impressive to see him do what he does,” Horschel said. “He’s 6. He plays with one arm. And he doesn’t miss a shot. Seriously, he does not miss a shot. It’s just impressive to see him play golf and enjoy it so much.”

USA TODAY Sports